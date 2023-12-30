Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

MRTX opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 721,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 101.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 63.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.