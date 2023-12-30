Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.11. Mirion Technologies shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 56,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

