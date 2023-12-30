Mitchell Gold Sells 37,825 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $48,064.02.

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.06 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

