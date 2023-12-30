Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.28 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

