Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.88

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 147634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Natera Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,253,430. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

