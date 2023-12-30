National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of National Bank worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Bank by 27.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.19 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

