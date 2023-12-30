National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

