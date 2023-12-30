Needham & Company LLC Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $108.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.