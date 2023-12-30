Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

