Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 4.5%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 87,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 99,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 23.21. The firm has a market cap of C$48.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

