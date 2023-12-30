NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $84.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

