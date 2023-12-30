NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NPCE stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,223 shares of company stock worth $310,161. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

