NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,570.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,223 shares of company stock worth $310,161. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

