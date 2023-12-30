Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95. Nevro has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quarry LP lifted its position in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.