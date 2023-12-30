New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

