Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $491.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

