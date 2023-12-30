NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.48. 21,544,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 51,954,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 470,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 444,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.