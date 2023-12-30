Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,607 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj



Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

