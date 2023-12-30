Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.54

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 448367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nomura by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nomura by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 314,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

