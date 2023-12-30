Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $1,935,307. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

