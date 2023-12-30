Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $495.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.