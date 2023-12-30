NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

