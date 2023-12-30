Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 32.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

