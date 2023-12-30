Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.