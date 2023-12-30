NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NRG stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

