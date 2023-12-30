Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NU has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts expect that NU will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

