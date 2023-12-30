NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $153.10 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

