Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $583.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

