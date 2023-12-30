Oak Thistle LLC Invests $462,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME opened at $210.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

