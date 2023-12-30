Oak Thistle LLC Invests $489,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 130,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.96 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

