Oak Thistle LLC Invests $496,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

