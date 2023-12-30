Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $950.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $958.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

