Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 61.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $374.61 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.98 and a 200-day moving average of $278.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

