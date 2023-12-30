Oak Thistle LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 10,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

