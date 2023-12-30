Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

