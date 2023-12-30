Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

