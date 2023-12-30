OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 572.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

