ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

