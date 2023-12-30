Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

