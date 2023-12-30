ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $254,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.4% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

