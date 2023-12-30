Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Onex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Onex has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEXF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

