Origin Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

OBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.14% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

