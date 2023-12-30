Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

