Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,394,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,744,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Paladin Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PALAF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
About Paladin Energy
