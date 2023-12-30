Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.74.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.