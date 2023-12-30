Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.