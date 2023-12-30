Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $15.55. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 371,126 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PK. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.