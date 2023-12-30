Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down to $462.25

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $462.25, but opened at $447.51. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $459.45, with a volume of 89,156 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

