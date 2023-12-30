Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

