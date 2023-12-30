Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

